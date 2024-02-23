Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 23 February |
Saint of the Day: St. Polycarp
Who is the master of all Christian prayer?

Philip Kosloski - published on 02/23/24

When seeking the "master" of Christian prayer, it might seem obvious to some, but others might be surprised to know who the "master" is.

In nearly all religions there are “masters” of prayer. These masters at the ones who teach everyone how to pray and the best way to pray in their tradition.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church clearly defines who the master of prayer is in the Christian tradition.

The Holy Spirit, whose anointing permeates our whole being, is the interior Master of Christian prayer. He is the artisan of the living tradition of prayer. To be sure, there are as many paths of prayer as there are persons who pray, but it is the same Spirit acting in all and with all. It is in the communion of the Holy Spirit that Christian prayer is prayer in the Church.

CCC 2672

While there are certainly experts at Christian prayer who live in the world and who write about prayer, the only true master behind them all is the Holy Spirit.

If someone is inspired to pray in a particularly fruitful way, the Holy Spirit is the one behind it all.

That is why it is always so important to invoke the Holy Spirit before prayer and to recognize his role in our own prayer lives.

Above all, if you want a better prayer life, go first to the Holy Spirit and open your heart to his grace.

