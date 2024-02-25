5 Great reasons to choose a sibling as a godparent

If the age gap allows, here's a fantastic way to create an even closer bond between two siblings.

Choosing a godparent can be very tricky. You’ll want someone who not only shares your faith and values, but someone who can play an active part in your child’s life. Therefore, if you’re fortunate enough to have older children, you could think about inviting them to take on this important role — keep in mind that a young person should be at least 16 to take on this role.

Not only would they have grown up with your family’s traditions and values, but the chances are that they’ll also be around a lot longer than a family friend or older relative and will therefore be able to support your younger child throughout life’s challenges and celebrations. In case you need more convincing, here are another five reasons you might want to try it.

Divine connection

By choosing a sibling as a godparent, you’re weaving an even tighter thread in the fabric of your family’s faith. It’s like having a built-in spiritual confidant who shares not only your bloodline but also your devotion to nurturing your child’s spiritual journey. This can only help your child grow in confidence, not only in themselves, but in their faith.

Giving responsibility

It’s always an honor to be chosen as a godparent, and there’s something even more special when it’s for your own sibling. When a parent entrusts their child with the role of godparent to another of their offspring, they’re demonstrating their complete faith and confidence in their older child, and that is extremely rewarding and satisfying for any child.

Faithful role model

Kids tend to look up to their older siblings, and so who better to exemplify the values of faith, love, and compassion than a sibling who’s been by your side through thick and thin? They’ll serve as a shining beacon of guidance, showing your child what it truly means to walk in the footsteps of Christ.

Prayer partners

With a sibling godparent on board, you’ve got yourself a dynamic duo of prayer warriors — and often their prayer intentions may be the same. Whether it’s lifting up your child in prayer during tough times or celebrating their triumphs with thanksgiving, you can count on your sibling to join you in storming the gates of heaven.

Eternal bond

Finally, by choosing a sibling as a godparent, you’re not just forging a temporary connection, but creating an eternal bond rooted in faith, love, and shared experiences. It’s like cementing your family’s legacy in the annals of heavenly history, ensuring that your child’s spiritual roots run deep for generations to come.

Of course, it is very important that if you do ask a sibling to take on this responsibility, they do so freely, taking the role of godparent seriously with a sincere desire to help bring up the baptized in the Catholic faith.