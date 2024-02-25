Ave Maria University is offering a new free course in bioethics as part of its "Pursuit of Wisdom" series, to equip students to analyze information.

Ave Maria University is continuing to expand the offerings of its free online courses as part of the “Pursuit of Wisdom” series. The latest course, delving into Catholic bioethics, explores the Catholic thought behind several hot button issues of the current day, including prenatal diagnosis and end-of-life care. The course, led by Dr. DiAnn Ecret – a nurse of 30-years – is free for all those who are interested.

Pursuit of Wisdom Series

“The Pursuit of Wisdom” is a series of short courses produced by Ave Maria University (AMU) faculty. The series is a celebration of learning that is more focused on gaining the wisdom to analyze information, rather than the memorization of facts. As AMU notes on the series trailer, which can be viewed on the AMU website:

“Today [the internet] has access to more information than any other day in human history. Tomorrow, it will be greater. Billions of images, trillions of words, answers to every question within seconds or faster… Your quest is greater than filling your head with information, with facts, with details. You were made to pursue wisdom.”

In their courses, each professor provides students with practical wisdom and insights on important topics, meant to lead us to a more inspired, meaningful, and joyful life. Previous topics included “Introduction to Sacramental Theology,” “The Foundations of America: US Constitution,” “Introduction to Computer Science,” and even a deep delve into “The Genius of J. R. R. Tolkien.”

These courses are still up on the website and available for students to take.

New course

The latest course is “Catholic Bioethics: Current Issues,” which is described as “an illuminating exploration of faith and vocation.” Leaning on three decades of nursing know-how, Dr. DiAnn Ecret will discuss what it means to embody Christ’s compassion, with the focus on caring for the sick and vulnerable.

The course places vital concern on “the moral decision making in an increasingly secular nursing landscape” and finds guidance in the Gospels.

Her course is intended to help those interested in staying informed about the euphemisms and approaches used in secular health care to try to dismantle the Catholic response to bioethical issues. Dr. Ecret will draw on her experiences as a nurse and educator, a fruitful career which has seen her work as a part-time nurse ethicist at the National Catholic Bioethics Center.

The course can be taken on your browser or through AMU’s “Pursuit of Wisdom” app, available for free at the App store and now Google Play. Click here to learn more.