This single Bible verse can help you focus during Lent

If you find yourself wandering during Lent and not sure about where to focus your attention, try meditating on this simple verse from the Gospels.

There are many different biblical verses you can meditate on during Lent, but one that could be especially helpful was suggested by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007.

He picked a single verse that he wanted to focus on during the entire season of Lent:

They shall look on him whom they have pierced. John 19: 37

Pope Benedict XVI then explains his choice and how it can help us focus during Lent:

This is the biblical theme that this year guides our Lenten reflection. Lent is a favorable time to learn to stay with Mary and John, the beloved disciple, close to him who on the Cross, consummated for all mankind the sacrifice of his life (cf. Jn 19: 25). With a more fervent participation let us direct our gaze, therefore, in this time of penance and prayer, at Christ Crucified who, dying on Calvary, revealed fully for us the love of God.

Even though the verse he selected was very short, it can sustain our spiritual life with a great wealth of spiritual reflection.

He continues his meditation on this passage, focusing on the love we should experience when we look at Jesus on the cross:

Dear brothers and sisters, let us look at Christ pierced on the Cross! He is the unsurpassing revelation of God’s love, a love in which eros and agape, far from being opposed, enlighten each other. On the Cross, it is God himself who begs the love of his creature: He is thirsty for the love of every one of us.

Whenever we feel disconnected from the Lenten season, let us look up to Jesus on the cross and experience his love washing over us.