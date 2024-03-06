Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.
While vanity might be terrible, it is a mere “childish disease” when compared to the havoc wrought by the “great queen” of all vices: pride. This was the reflection offered by Pope Francis on March 6 as he came to the “last of the vices,” the pinnacle of the “disturbing monsters.”
“The correction of this evil requires time and effort, more than any other battle to which the Christian is called,” the Pope explained.
But in his greetings to various language groups at the end of the audience, the Holy Father offered some concrete advice. In this most bitter of all the Christian battles, there are two saint-helpers par excellence: Joseph and Mary.
He said:
Let us ask Mary to help us to proclaim the Magnificat with our lives, so as to be able to be witnesses to the joy of the Gospel with humility and simplicity of heart. …
I invite each of you to turn your gaze toward St. Joseph. His humility and silence will help us fight against the temptation of pride.