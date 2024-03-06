Joseph and Mary are both examples to follow and helpers to call on in our fight against the most "disturbing monster": Pride.

While vanity might be terrible, it is a mere “childish disease” when compared to the havoc wrought by the “great queen” of all vices: pride. This was the reflection offered by Pope Francis on March 6 as he came to the “last of the vices,” the pinnacle of the “disturbing monsters.”

“The correction of this evil requires time and effort, more than any other battle to which the Christian is called,” the Pope explained.

But in his greetings to various language groups at the end of the audience, the Holy Father offered some concrete advice. In this most bitter of all the Christian battles, there are two saint-helpers par excellence: Joseph and Mary.

He said: