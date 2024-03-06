The nine members of the Ulma family were killed by Nazis in March of 1944. Now an apple tree in the Vatican Gardens pays tribute to their testimony.

While the Blessed Ulma family was executed on the eve of the feast of the Annunciation, March 24, 1944, their feast day is not until July, since it coincides with their wedding anniversary.

But a ceremony this March 6, 2024, in the Vatican marked the 80th anniversary of the execution of this nine-member family at the hand of the Nazis. The ceremony was led by the Pope’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Pope Francis greets the delegation from Poland, holding the official beatification image of the Ulma family. Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

For the occasion, an apple tree grafted by Józef Ulma himself was planted in the Vatican Gardens.

The Holy Father noted the event in his greetings to Polish-speaking pilgrims at the end of the Wednesday audience:

I cordially greet the Polish pilgrims, especially the delegation from Podkarpacie, who came on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the death of the blessed Ulma family. For the anniversary, a ceremony will be held in the Vatican Gardens for the planting of the apple tree grafted by Blessed Józef Ulma. I bless everyone from the bottom of my heart.

Józef Ulma was a creative and resourceful husband and father, finding a number of “side-hustles” to bring in a bit of extra money for the family. He was an excellent photographer, a beekeeper, and he also set up the first fruit tree nursery in Markowa. He sold the saplings and it’s thought that grafted apple trees in the area appeared thanks to him.

