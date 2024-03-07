This young Italian is the perfect saint to accompany you and your family during Lent and beyond.

Lent offers you the time to focus on your spiritual life and grow closer to God. However, it’s a lot easier to experience a rewarding Lenten period if you get inspiration from some of the Church’s numerous holy men and women.

One such saint is Bl. Pier Giorgio Frassati, a young Italian man who died at the age of 24. His character embodies the many virtues that can inspire your own Lenten journey and help you grow closer to God and become more like Christ.

Embracing sacrifice with joy

Despite coming from a wealthy family, Pier Giorgio chose to live modestly and give away much of his possessions to the poor. He was often seen without shoes as he would happily give them to others in need.

During Lent, he would fast rigorously, yet he did so with a joyful spirit, often inviting friends to join him in fasting and prayer.

Service to others

Pier Giorgio spent much of his free time serving the poor and sick in his community. He would often visit the sick in hospitals, bringing them food, comfort, and companionship.

Lent is a time for us to follow his example by reaching out to those in need through acts of charity and service.

Deep prayer life

Pier Giorgio had a profound love for prayer, especially spending time in adoration before the Blessed Sacrament. He would wake up early to attend Mass and spend hours in prayer each day.

During Lent, he intensified his prayer life by participating in Lenten retreats and devotions, such as the Stations of the Cross.

Humility and humor

Despite his noble lineage and academic achievements, Pier Giorgio remained humble and approachable. He would often use humor to lighten the mood and bring joy to those around him. In fact when the young Italian was hours away from death, he didn’t wish to make a fuss as his grandmother had just passed away.

During Lent, he would use his sense of humor to encourage others in their spiritual journey, making fasting and penance more bearable.

Courageous witness

Pier Giorgio fearlessly lived out his faith in a secular world, standing up for the rights of workers and the dignity of every human person. He would often participate in peaceful protests and rallies, advocating for social justice and solidarity.

During Lent, he would reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and how he could emulate that love by serving others and speaking out against injustice.