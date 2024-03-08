In an Aleteia interview, Wahlberg talks about 'Arthur the King,' based on a real-life story, and shares an exclusive clip with our readers.

Arthur the King, starring Mark Wahlberg, will hit US movie theaters on March 15. The movie is based on the real-life story of adventure racer Mikael Lindnord, who along with three teammates, took part in a 435-mile race across the jungles of the Dominican Republic over five days.

While the endurance race is truly impressive in itself, to add to the incredible achievement of the team, they were accompanied by a stray dog, Arthur, who miraculously tracked down Lindnord and his team over hundreds of miles. Not only that, but the courageous canine also saved their lives and accompanied them to the finishing line despite being close to death.

The film, rated PG-13 for occasional strong language, is a charming tale of perseverance, sacrifice, and love — both for mankind and doggy kind! And in watching the movie, it highlights some valuable life lessons that are definitely worth remembering, and pointing out to older children.

The perfect role

There’s no disputing the role of endurance racer is perfect for Wahlberg: It necessitates an impressive physical condition (something the athletic dad-of-four has certainly achieved), and it’s got the most adorable furry friend as his co-star (again, the Father Stu actor is a keen animal lover with four of his own dogs). And as Wahlberg shared with Aleteia, he loves a film based on an inspiring real-life story.

The actor took the time to share with us his thoughts about the film, ageing, his love for his four-legged co-star Ukai, dogs in general, and taking risks.

If you click on the video below you can see an exclusive clip from the movie, and Aleteia’s interview with Mark Wahlberg.