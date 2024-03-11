Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 11 March |
Saint of the Day: St. Pal Prennushi
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Update from that dad whose kids crashed live TV interview

Professor-Robert-Kelly-Children-interrupt-BBC-News-interview-BBC-News

BBC News via Youtube

Cerith Gardiner - published on 03/11/24

Professor Robert Kelly has shared with his followers on X how his children are growing up beautifully.
Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.
Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.
PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

It’s incredible to think that it was seven years ago that two children gate-crashed their father’s interview, much to the horror of their mom who came to the rescue moments later.

It was a moment that resonated with millions of parents around the world. After all, kids can be so unpredictable, especially when it comes to mixing work with home life.

Professor Robert Kelly, who specializes in political science, was dressed to impress and had managed to nail the working from home backdrop. With piles of neat books on the desk, and a map on the wall, he looked a complete pro.

However, kids will be kids. As both of his children invaded his workspace, Kelly dealt with the interruption with an incredible amount of composure. It was a skill so many people couldn’t help but admire, including the BBC correspondent who was talking to him online.

Yet seven years on, the video is still a go-to watch. It’s heartwarming and reminds parents in particular that you can’t always control situations when children are in the mix.

Kelly has happily shared the video time again, and this year he decided to share it again on the seven-year anniversary and gave his fans a little update. Kelly’s post on X included some charming family photos of his wife and his children Marion and James, who seem perfectly behaved!

A feeling of relatability

People were quick to share how much the video had amused them. And many pointed out the impressive role his wife played in dealing with the chaos:

“Congrats to your wife. She was the real hero of the day. She came in like a superhero! Good on you for staying calm and your kids for making it fun,” shared one commenter.

Another person mentioned how relatable the incident was for all parents:

I remember watching this with my parents and how my mom sympathize so much with your wife because I probably would have done the same thing when I was little.”

And as a further person remarked:

Seven years later and the BBC Dad blooper still brings a smile to our faces. It’s a reminder that even in moments of chaos, there’s always room for laughter and love. Family pictures in the thread below show how time flies but memories last forever.”

The video update is a wonderful reminder that children are a blessing, bringing constant joy to our lives, even when we least expect it. And of course, if you’re working from home and need a bit of quiet, to make your sure your office door is shut!

CONFERENCING CALL,
Read more:10 Hacks for emotional and psychological health while working from home
HOLY FAMILY
Read more:Why St. Joseph is especially our patron when we’re working from home
Tags:
ChildrenFamilyParentingWork
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.