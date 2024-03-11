Update from that dad whose kids crashed live TV interview

Professor Robert Kelly has shared with his followers on X how his children are growing up beautifully.

It’s incredible to think that it was seven years ago that two children gate-crashed their father’s interview, much to the horror of their mom who came to the rescue moments later.

It was a moment that resonated with millions of parents around the world. After all, kids can be so unpredictable, especially when it comes to mixing work with home life.

Professor Robert Kelly, who specializes in political science, was dressed to impress and had managed to nail the working from home backdrop. With piles of neat books on the desk, and a map on the wall, he looked a complete pro.

However, kids will be kids. As both of his children invaded his workspace, Kelly dealt with the interruption with an incredible amount of composure. It was a skill so many people couldn’t help but admire, including the BBC correspondent who was talking to him online.

Yet seven years on, the video is still a go-to watch. It’s heartwarming and reminds parents in particular that you can’t always control situations when children are in the mix.

Kelly has happily shared the video time again, and this year he decided to share it again on the seven-year anniversary and gave his fans a little update. Kelly’s post on X included some charming family photos of his wife and his children Marion and James, who seem perfectly behaved!