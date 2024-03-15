Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 15 March |
Saint of the Day: St. Louise de Marillac
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Does St. Joseph have a color for his feast day?

São José e o Menino Jesus

Sidney de Almeida | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 03/15/24

If St. Patrick has the color green, does St. Joseph have a specific color that could be worn on March 19?
Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.
Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.
PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

St. Patrick’s Day has become a worldwide day to wear green, honoring both the saint and the country he evangelized.

St. Joseph’s Day, only two days later on March 19, does not have a widely accepted color.

However, that doesn’t mean St. Joseph can’t be associated with a specific color.

What is St. Joseph’s color?

Liturgically speaking, priests in the Roman Rite wear white on St. Joseph’s feast day. White is the color of holiness, purity, cleanliness, and righteousness. It’s the color used for the highest level of liturgical feasts, the solemnity.

In religious iconography, St. Joseph is depicted in a variety of colors.

For example, sometimes St. Joseph wears blue, which is a color most closely associated to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Blue can also represent heaven and points to St. Joseph’s heavenly holiness.

Green is another color frequently found on St. Joseph, often on statues and in icons. This color can point to St. Joseph’s earthly nature, as well as the “new life” he helped welcome into this world.

Probably one of the most popular colors associated with St. Joseph is brown. The color of dirt, brown is used to symbolize the temporary nature of created things as well as humility and poverty of individuals.

Brown has also become a primary symbol of St. Joseph due to his carpentry skills and association with manual labor.

If you are looking for a color to wear on St. Joseph’s day you have many choices, each with its own symbolism.

clovers in greenery
Read more:St. Patrick’s shamrock and other natural signs of faith
Screen Shot 2017-03-19 at 11.41.14 PM
Read more:Why is Saint Joseph depicted as an old man in art?
Tags:
ArtSaint JosephSaints
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.