The star of 'The Chosen' and 'The Jesus Revolution' will also receive an honorary degree from The Catholic University of America, alongside 1,300 students.

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, The Catholic University of America (CUA) in Washington, DC, will hold its commencement ceremony with award-winning actor Jonathan Roumie as speaker. The event will be livestreamed and recorded before the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

Roumie was selected for the honor of commencement speaker as a popular Catholic figure. Best known for his portrayal of Jesus in the ongoing series, The Chosen, which follows the life of Christ and the apostles based on the biblical narratives, Roumie has also been very active as a contributor to the Hallow prayer app, in which he reads the Gospels and guides users in prayer.

In CUA’s announcement, President Peter Kilpatrick expressed that he was confident that Roumie’s address would be an “inspiration for our graduates and all in attendance”:

“Millions of people have had their lives changed for the better by Jonathan Roumie through his portrayal of Jesus Christ, his voice on the Hallow app, and in his many appearances where he advocates for the Catholic faith and the teachings of the Church,” said President Peter Kilpatrick. “Jonathan’s work is a testament to how lay Catholics can use their God-given talents to deliver messages of hope, belief, and bring people closer to God.”

In addition to his choice of roles as an actor, Roumie is a man who is very active in his Catholic faith. He routinely champions the sacraments and has served the Church as a ministry leader and an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion. In 2022, OSV added his name to its list of “Catholics of the Year,” and in 2023 he served as guest speaker at the annual March for Life.

Most recently, he appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Hallow that was seen by millions and led to the largest spike in downloads in the app’s history.

Of his role as commencement speaker, Roumie commented to CUA: