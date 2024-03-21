Why you need to make time for contemplative prayer

Contemplative prayer doesn't simply "happen," and requires some effort to make time in your daily schedule for it.

While all of us value prayer in our lives, we may not always make the extra effort required to ensure that we have the time for prayer.

Often we may want to pray, but at the end of a busy day discover that we never got around to praying.

It is essential, not only for ordinary prayer, but especially contemplative prayer, to make time for it.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church reiterates this point in its section on prayer:

The choice of the time and duration of the prayer arises from a determined will, revealing the secrets of the heart. One does not undertake contemplative prayer only when one has the time: one makes time for the Lord, with the firm determination not to give up, no matter what trials and dryness one may encounter. CCC 2710

If we are honest with ourselves, if we don’t schedule time for deep prayer, it will never happen.

At the same time, there could be a day when we simply don’t have the time to pray.

In those instances, the Catechism explains that, “One cannot always meditate, but one can always enter into inner prayer, independently of the conditions of health, work, or emotional state. The heart is the place of this quest and encounter, in poverty and in faith” (CCC 2710).

No matter where we are, we can always retreat to that “inner room” and encounter God in every circumstance.

Whatever we do, we need to make prayer a priority and choose to pray.