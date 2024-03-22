Important reminder from the Princess of Wales’ announcement

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, shared her shocking cancer diagnosis, and there's something we should all remember.

Donations made by March 27 will be matched!

Give today and your gift will double.

Support Aleteia's missionary work Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. DONATE NOW

After weeks of oft-hurtful speculation in the media, in online discussions, and even among celebrities, the Princess of Wales has announced to the world that she has cancer.

In a moving announcement that saw a seemingly stoic Catherine address the public, the mother-of-three shared her recent diagnosis and explained that she’d refrained from disclosing her illness in a bid to “shield” her children.

However, behind her carefully spoken words, there was a woman whose voice was full of emotion, despite the positive message she expressed. In fact, as any parent can appreciate, the only thought that must be on her mind right now is that of protecting her children and reassuring them that she will indeed be okay.

As the princess shared:

As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

While explaining a few details of her medical condition, the royal shifted the topic to share how important the love and support from her family and public were in her recovery. The Princess of Wales also asked for privacy so that she and her family could continue the treatment in peace.

We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

It is hard to imagine the shock the cancer diagnosis must have had for Catherine and her family, as indeed for anyone who is diagnosed with such an illness. However, to have had her every move — or in this case, lack of visibility — played out for the world to comment on must have been extremely hurtful, and even detrimental to her recovery.

Thankfully, as is so often the case, it seems the princess’ announcement has had the desired effect: quashing those damaging rumors, and also hopefully allowing the royal to finally be cared for in peace.