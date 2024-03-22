Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 22 March
Saint of the Day: Bl. Marian Górecki
Important reminder from the Princess of Wales’ announcement

Princess Catherine announcement

princeandprincessofwales | Instagram

Cerith Gardiner - published on 03/22/24

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, shared her shocking cancer diagnosis, and there's something we should all remember.

After weeks of oft-hurtful speculation in the media, in online discussions, and even among celebrities, the Princess of Wales has announced to the world that she has cancer.

In a moving announcement that saw a seemingly stoic Catherine address the public, the mother-of-three shared her recent diagnosis and explained that she’d refrained from disclosing her illness in a bid to “shield” her children.

However, behind her carefully spoken words, there was a woman whose voice was full of emotion, despite the positive message she expressed. In fact, as any parent can appreciate, the only thought that must be on her mind right now is that of protecting her children and reassuring them that she will indeed be okay.

As the princess shared:

As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

While explaining a few details of her medical condition, the royal shifted the topic to share how important the love and support from her family and public were in her recovery. The Princess of Wales also asked for privacy so that she and her family could continue the treatment in peace.

We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

It is hard to imagine the shock the cancer diagnosis must have had for Catherine and her family, as indeed for anyone who is diagnosed with such an illness. However, to have had her every move — or in this case, lack of visibility — played out for the world to comment on must have been extremely hurtful, and even detrimental to her recovery.

Thankfully, as is so often the case, it seems the princess’ announcement has had the desired effect: quashing those damaging rumors, and also hopefully allowing the royal to finally be cared for in peace.

An important reminder

If there is one reminder to be had from this sad news, is that we never know what is happening in people’s lives. And in a world where people share so much information on social media, some people seem to feel they have the right to know the ins and outs of everybody’s lives. Of course, we don’t.

Additionally, it’s important to lend a compassionate ear to anyone in need, but it’s paramount to also appreciate that sometimes we need to let people share information when they feel strong enough to do so.

The princess’ request

At the end of the announcement, the Princess of Wales gave her support to others affected by cancer. Asking them to “not lose faith or hope.” Hopefully, hearing this rallying call from such a public figure can offer a little comfort to those in need, especially as she reminds them that they’re not alone in their fight.

At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Our prayers to the Princess of Wales, King Charles III, and to anyone suffering from cancer.

