Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 24 March |
Saint of the Day: St. Oscar Romero
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Skipping rope in a cassock? Easy as pie for this young priest!

brésil, prêtre, soutane, enfants, jeux

Instagram / iens_fatima

Aleteia - published on 03/24/24

This priest at a school in Brazil uses his agility and enthusiasm to put into practice St. John Bosco’s principles in winning over the young to evangelize them.

Donations made by March 27 will be matched!
Give today and your gift will double.
Support Aleteia's missionary work

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.

DONATE NOW

Do you prefer skipping rope or hopscotch? On the playground, there are often both teams. And although we tend to forget these childish games as we grow up, there are people and occasions that remind us to remain childlike. For example, take this young priest from the Our Lady of Fatima school in Ubajara, Brazil. He proves that even as an adult, you can still be very good at jumping rope!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instituto E. NÂª Sra de FÃ¡tima (@iens_fatima)

“Without trust, there can be no education”

If the video makes you smile at first sight, keep watching and you’ll be even more surprised. Far from getting tangled in his cassock, the priest jumps and spins around several times.

But more than this performance, the best part is undoubtedly the boundless enthusiasm of the children around him. They don’t hesitate to rush towards him to hug and congratulate him. 

Salesian methodology

These gestures prove a relationship full of trust between the educator and these young students, confirming this famous phrase of St. John Bosco: “Without affection, there is no trust; without trust, there can be no education.”

In fact, Our Lady of Fatima school follows the educational principles of this great Salesian saint. Considered the patron saint of youth and the protector of schoolchildren, John Bosco did everything possible to lead the boys in his charge to Heaven. Although very demanding, he was also known for his caring pedagogy, using punishment as a last resort and favoring dialogue with the young.

sddefault-41.jpg
Read more:Dancing priest goes viral on TikTok with videos for kids
Book - Hugh O'Flaherty the Irish Priest Who Resisted the Nazis - on beach.
Read more:Amazing true story of World War II priest-hero for kids
Tags:
BrazilChildrenPriest
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

Gif-Anglais.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.