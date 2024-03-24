This priest at a school in Brazil uses his agility and enthusiasm to put into practice St. John Bosco’s principles in winning over the young to evangelize them.
Do you prefer skipping rope or hopscotch? On the playground, there are often both teams. And although we tend to forget these childish games as we grow up, there are people and occasions that remind us to remain childlike. For example, take this young priest from the Our Lady of Fatima school in Ubajara, Brazil. He proves that even as an adult, you can still be very good at jumping rope!
“Without trust, there can be no education”
If the video makes you smile at first sight, keep watching and you’ll be even more surprised. Far from getting tangled in his cassock, the priest jumps and spins around several times.
But more than this performance, the best part is undoubtedly the boundless enthusiasm of the children around him. They don’t hesitate to rush towards him to hug and congratulate him.
Salesian methodology
These gestures prove a relationship full of trust between the educator and these young students, confirming this famous phrase of St.
John Bosco: “Without affection, there is no trust; without trust, there can be no education.”
In fact, Our Lady of Fatima school follows the educational principles of this great Salesian saint. Considered the patron saint of youth and the protector of schoolchildren, John Bosco did everything possible to lead the boys in his charge to Heaven. Although very demanding, he was also known for his caring pedagogy, using punishment as a last resort and favoring dialogue with the young.