This priest at a school in Brazil uses his agility and enthusiasm to put into practice St. John Bosco’s principles in winning over the young to evangelize them.

Donations made by March 27 will be matched!

Give today and your gift will double.

Support Aleteia's missionary work Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. DONATE NOW

Do you prefer skipping rope or hopscotch? On the playground, there are often both teams. And although we tend to forget these childish games as we grow up, there are people and occasions that remind us to remain childlike. For example, take this young priest from the Our Lady of Fatima school in Ubajara, Brazil. He proves that even as an adult, you can still be very good at jumping rope!