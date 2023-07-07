Amazing true story of World War II priest-hero for kids

This true story of a heroic priest who saved thousands from the Nazis is far more exciting than any of this summer’s Hollywood adventure movies.

Countless horrors took place during the dark years of World War II, so the stories of honor and courage from that time shine all the brighter in the annals of history.

When appropriate, these stories of real-life heroes are important to share with children, helping them see how good people fought evil during that time and inspire them to their own efforts at heroic virtue.

One excellent new book for children is Hugh O’ Flaherty: The Irish Priest Who Resisted the Nazis by Fiorella de Maria. (Yes, for all you film buffs, this is the same priest from The Scarlet and the Black!) It’s one of the books on Aleteia’s Summer 2023 Book List for Kids.

The book is gripping and incredibly moving, with plenty of action to interest even the most reluctant reader. Owing to the necessary mentions of torture, massacre, and death, I would recommend it for older children, perhaps 10 and up.

My kids haven’t read it yet, but I will be purchasing it for my oldest. I can tell from reading it that he will love this book, and it will give us lots to discuss.

Discussion questions

If you have this book and would like to go deeper, here are some questions to discuss with your children.

Who was your favorite character? Tell me about a time in the book when this character shows courage (or another virtue).





How do prayer and faith fuel Monsignor O’Flaherty and other characters in the story?

At one point, the author writes, “Hugh knew he was getting himself a reputation for ‘rocking the boat’ and was already making many enemies.” Why did he get this reputation? In what circumstances is it actually a good thing to rock the boat and even make enemies?

A lot of sad things happen in this book. Why do you think it is important to learn about bad things that happened in history, even though it can be hard to read about?

Why is it important to do the right thing when it’s hard or even dangerous?

Were you surprised that Kappler converted at the end? What does this part of the story show us about mercy and forgiveness?

I learned so much from this inspiring book. I hope you and your family love it, too!