Those who pray and read with Aleteia and Magnificat are invited to four incredible pilgrimages to be held this year. England and Scotland, France, Italy, and Poland: These pilgrimages promise to offer a true banquet of meditation, beauty, and fellowship.
Readers will create a community of pilgrims to benefit each other, as they enjoy in fellowship these places of grace and beauty.
The pilgrimages include:
1
England & Scotland
May 31–June 11, 2024
Join Father Sebastian White, O.P., Editor-in-Chief of Magnificat, for 12 days visiting memorable religious and cultural sites of great significance. Highlights include Buckingham Palace and Walsingham, site of a Marian apparition whose veneration is approved by the Church.
More information here.
2
France
June 29–July 7, 2024
Father Richard Veras, a sought-after speaker, leads an extraordinary 9-day journey to inspiring locations in one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Experience the splendor of Paris, the inspiration of Lourdes, the reverence of the American Cemetery at Normandy, the majesty of Mont-Saint-Michel, and much more.
More information here.
3
Italy
September 9–19, 2024
Join Father Christopher Sullivan for 11 days in Rome, Assisi, Orvieto, Padua, Ravenna, and Venice exploring the artistic, architectural, and spiritual contributions Italy has made to our glorious Faith.
More information here.
4
Poland
September 28–October 8, 2024
Join Father Joseph Johnson on an extraordinary 11-day spiritual pilgrimage in the picturesque land of saints and incredible architecture. Highlights include the shrine of the Black Madonna in Częstochowa, the birthplace of St. John Paul II in Wadowice, the convent where Saint Faustina received the message of Divine Mercy, and Auschwitz, where Saint Maximillian Kolbe and Saint Edith Stein were martyred.
More information here.