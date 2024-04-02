Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 02 April |
Saint of the Day: St. Francis of Paola
Join Aleteia in 2024 for four spectacular pilgrimages

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 04/02/24

Organized with Magnificat and Peter's Way Tours, these pilgrimages promise to offer a true banquet of meditation, beauty, and fellowship. Which one will you choose?

Those who pray and read with Aleteia and Magnificat are invited to four incredible pilgrimages to be held this year. England and Scotland, France, Italy, and Poland: These pilgrimages promise to offer a true banquet of meditation, beauty, and fellowship.

Readers will create a community of pilgrims to benefit each other, as they enjoy in fellowship these places of grace and beauty.

The pilgrimages include:

1
England & Scotland

May 31–June 11, 2024

AdobeStock_291591283.jpeg
Adobe Stock
fpunshon – stock.adobe.com

Join Father Sebastian White, O.P., Editor-in-Chief of Magnificat, for 12 days visiting memorable religious and cultural sites of great significance. Highlights include Buckingham Palace and Walsingham, site of a Marian apparition whose veneration is approved by the Church.

More information here.

2
France

June 29–July 7, 2024

AdobeStock_243493252.jpeg
Adobe stock
JFL Photography – stock.adobe.co

Father Richard Veras, a sought-after speaker, leads an extraordinary 9-day journey to inspiring locations in one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Experience the splendor of Paris, the inspiration of Lourdes, the reverence of the American Cemetery at Normandy, the majesty of Mont-Saint-Michel, and much more.

More information here.

3
Italy

September 9–19, 2024

AdobeStock_227883674_758c9b.jpeg
Adobe Stock
DMITRY VINOGRADOV | lucky-photo – stock.adobe.com

Join Father Christopher Sullivan for 11 days in Rome, Assisi, Orvieto, Padua, Ravenna, and Venice exploring the artistic, architectural, and spiritual contributions Italy has made to our glorious Faith.

More information here.

4
Poland

September 28–October 8, 2024

AdobeStock_202957442.jpeg
Adobe Stock
VILLENA gERald | Gerald Villena – stock.adobe.com

Join Father Joseph Johnson on an extraordinary 11-day spiritual pilgrimage in the picturesque land of saints and incredible architecture. Highlights include the shrine of the Black Madonna in Częstochowa, the birthplace of St. John Paul II in Wadowice, the convent where Saint Faustina received the message of Divine Mercy, and Auschwitz, where Saint Maximillian Kolbe and Saint Edith Stein were martyred.

More information here.

