Pope holds Rosary, Bible of dead Ukrainian soldier

Pope Francis notes that the young man, Alexander, had Psalm 130 underlined. He was only 23.

Emphasizing an emotional plea for the end of the war in Ukraine, Pope Francis showed pilgrims at the general audience on April 3 the Rosary and Bible of a slain Ukrainian soldier.

“And let us not forget tormented Ukraine; so many dead!,” the Pope said, adding:

I hold in my hands a rosary and a book of the New Testament left by a soldier who died in the war. This boy was called Oleksandr, Alexander, and he was 23 years old.

The Holy Father continued: