Westminster Cathedral couldn’t fit the Good Friday crowd

So many Catholics showed up for Good Friday that the largest church in the UK was overloaded, with similar turnouts in some US cities.

Easter Triduum services drew enormous crowds in the UK. Westminster Abbey, the largest Catholic Church in the UK, reportedly had to turn people away as the church could not hold the entire crowd that turned out for Good Friday. Similar scenarios played out in some US cities as well, suggesting the National Eucharistic Revival is having a positive impact.

The Catholic Herald reports that Westminster Cathedral, with its 3,000 seats, was unable to accommodate all the faithful who turned out on Good Friday. Even while opening the back of the church up for standing room, the crowd was just too large to fit.

Robert Stephenson-Padron was one of the faithful who was turned away, arriving at the Cathedral after it had reached capacity. Rather than being upset, he told the Catholic Herald, he turned to social media to show off the enormous turnout and celebrate the turnout: