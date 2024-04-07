Don’t miss it! Your school needs an Ignatius Book Fair

Great news for parents and educators! Light up kids' love for books with a faith-focused and wholesome Ignatius Book Fair.

Few things shape a child’s mind and heart quite like the books they read, so parents and educators everywhere can rejoice to hear some absolutely wonderful news.

Catholic publisher Ignatius Press joined forces with Ave Maria University to provide Ignatius Book Fairs, faith-focused and wholesome events that schools and churches can host onsite to encourage kids in reading and bonding over books.

Courtesy of Ignatius Press

Aleteia had the chance to catch up with Marcela Manrique from Kingswood Academy in Darien, Illinois, which hosted one of the first Ignatius Book Fairs.

“I would absolutely recommend it to other schools,” she said. “Hosting the book fair was very good, especially seeing the joy it brought to the families. The selection of books they send is amazing, ranging from toddlers and all childhood ages to youth and adults.”

If you’re curious about bringing it to your school or parish, we’ve got all the details for you. Rose Trabbic of Ignatius Press shared with Aleteia all the ins and outs of the Ignatius Book Fairs.

What is the process like for a school to request a book fair?

To get the process started, visit our website and fill out the simple online inquiry form. After that you will be sent more information, along with our “Request-a-Fair” form, where you can tell us all about your school. After we have your school information, you will be invited to schedule a call with a friendly and knowledgeable “Book Fair Pro” who can answer any questions you have. (And there is no cost to host an Ignatius Book Fair!)

What can schools expect from the book fairs?

Ignatius Book Fairs is the only Catholic book fair company that offers a fully shipped book fair anywhere in the continental United States. We send you everything you need to host a fair, including advertising materials, all the books, colorful posters, book stands, point-of-sale (credit card) devices and more. Depending on the school size, we send 750-1,500 books from many genres and reading levels. After you sign a contract, we send you our beautiful “Guide to a Successful Ignatius Book Fair” that gives the school helpful tips and suggestions, including what is needed from volunteers and school staff. After the book fair is over, all books and materials are mailed back to us. We are here to offer assistance before, during and after your book fair. For more details about this process, see our FAQs.

Courtesy of Ignatius Press

How many book fairs have taken place so far?

We had our first two pilot book fairs in Illinois and Minnesota in December 2023. This spring, we have 26 full, onsite book fairs scheduled at Catholic schools all over the country and we are about halfway through! Follow us on social media @ignatiusbookfairs to see us in action! In the 2024-2025 academic year, our goal is to have 150 book fairs.

What is the most important thing you would want people to know about Ignatius Book Fairs?