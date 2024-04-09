Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 09 April |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Thomas of Tolentino
Sarah Kroger’s “Still Yours” is perfect for the Revival

Sarah Kroger "Still Yours"

Sarah Kroger | Fair Use via YouTube

J-P Mauro - published on 04/09/24

After two incredible singles, we fully expect to be blown away when Kroger's new album, 'A New Reality,' releases on May 17.

Sarah Kroger is continuing to stoke excitement for her upcoming 2024 album, A New Reality, with the release of its second single, “Still Yours.” The song is a heartfelt, rocking faith anthem that is perfectly suited to the ongoing National Eucharistic Revival in the US

Kroger, 33, continues to put out some of the highest quality Catholic music on the market, notable for its introspective lyrics and incredibly catchy hooks. She is such a natural songwriter that even a brand new melody feels familiar, often sticking with you for hours after listening. 

“Still Yours,” feels almost as though it is a response to A New Reality’sprevious single, “No Filter.”Whereas “No Filter” explored the theme of uncertainty in faith, “Still Yours” is the acceptance of what is true, despite lingering questions. This is best illustrated in the chorus section, which reads: 

You’re still the one I call Savior 
The author and the miracle maker 
Unlocker of the prison doors
You’re still good and I’m still yours
You’re still a broken heart healer 
My rescue and my soul’s redeemer 
With every day I’m seeing it more 
You’re still good and I’m still yours 

Indeed, her second verse begins with “None of my questions ever scare you away,” which almost feels like a reference to all the questions asked in “No Filter.” The entire song is a prayer that acknowledges and appreciates the goodness of God, while reaffirming the singer’s faith in her creator. 

The song is supported by a music video that features Kroger walking through a number of beautiful natural scenes, shot in a reel-like home video style. While the production value doesn’t come close to “No Filter,” it is no less poignant, giving the impression of a faithful encounter during Kroger’s solitary walks through the scenes. 

A New Reality is scheduled to be released on May 17, 2024. Learn more about this promising upcoming album at Sarah Kroger’s official website. Be sure to follow her on YouTube to keep up with all her latest releases. 

Sarah Kroger "Not Filter"
Sarah Kroger, "Monument" music Video
