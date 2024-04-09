After two incredible singles, we fully expect to be blown away when Kroger's new album, 'A New Reality,' releases on May 17.

Sarah Kroger is continuing to stoke excitement for her upcoming 2024 album, A New Reality, with the release of its second single, “Still Yours.” The song is a heartfelt, rocking faith anthem that is perfectly suited to the ongoing National Eucharistic Revival in the US.

Kroger, 33, continues to put out some of the highest quality Catholic music on the market, notable for its introspective lyrics and incredibly catchy hooks. She is such a natural songwriter that even a brand new melody feels familiar, often sticking with you for hours after listening.

“Still Yours,” feels almost as though it is a response to A New Reality’sprevious single, “No Filter.”Whereas “No Filter” explored the theme of uncertainty in faith, “Still Yours” is the acceptance of what is true, despite lingering questions. This is best illustrated in the chorus section, which reads:

You’re still the one I call Savior

The author and the miracle maker

Unlocker of the prison doors

You’re still good and I’m still yours

You’re still a broken heart healer

My rescue and my soul’s redeemer

With every day I’m seeing it more

You’re still good and I’m still yours

Indeed, her second verse begins with “None of my questions ever scare you away,” which almost feels like a reference to all the questions asked in “No Filter.” The entire song is a prayer that acknowledges and appreciates the goodness of God, while reaffirming the singer’s faith in her creator.

The song is supported by a music video that features Kroger walking through a number of beautiful natural scenes, shot in a reel-like home video style. While the production value doesn’t come close to “No Filter,” it is no less poignant, giving the impression of a faithful encounter during Kroger’s solitary walks through the scenes.

A New Reality is scheduled to be released on May 17, 2024. Learn more about this promising upcoming album at Sarah Kroger’s official website. Be sure to follow her on YouTube to keep up with all her latest releases.