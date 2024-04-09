What exactly were Jesus’ signs of the end of the world?

Jesus gave to his apostles the following signs to look out for that would signal the end of the age. Each generation has been on alert for these signs.

In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus is recorded giving his apostles various signs that signal the end of the world.

Jesus was responding to a direct question that his apostles asked him:

As he sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will this be, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the close of the age?” Matthew 24:3

He then goes on to list the following signs that every generation of Christians has watched for and has seen over the past 2,000 years.

It is important to note that Jesus also says, “But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father only” (Matthew 24:36).

No human truly knows when Jesus will come again, as he told his apostles that nobody, not even the angels, knows when that will happen.

1

False Messiahs



“Take heed that no one leads you astray. For many will come in my name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and they will lead many astray. Matthew 24:4-5

2

Wars



And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars; see that you are not alarmed; for this must take place, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. Matthew 24:6-7

3

Famines and Earthquakes



[A]nd there will be famines and earthquakes in various places: all this is but the beginning of the sufferings. Matthew 24:7-8

4

Persecutions



Then they will deliver you up to tribulation, and put you to death; and you will be hated by all nations for my name’s sake. And then many will fall away, and betray one another, and hate one another. And many false prophets will arise and lead many astray. Matthew 24:9-11

5

Tribulation & Sacrilege



So when you see the desolating sacrilege spoken of by the prophet Daniel, standing in the holy place (let the reader understand), then let those who are in Judea flee to the mountains; let him who is on the housetop not go down to take what is in his house; and let him who is in the field not turn back to take his mantle. And alas for those who are with child and for those who give suck in those days! Pray that your flight may not be in winter or on a sabbath. For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been from the beginning of the world until now, no, and never will be. Matthew 24:15-21

6

Sun Darkened

