The World Day of Prayer for Vocations is April 21. The goal of every vocation, says Pope Francis, is to become a person of hope.

We are all “called to sow seeds of hope and to build peace,” affirms Pope Francis in this year’s message for the World Day of Prayer for Vocations, held in most places on April 21.

You can read the full message here.

Find excerpts to reflect upon and take to prayer in the following slideshow.

Lord, send workers to your harvest!