Did Jesus die a second time after he rose from the dead?

Jesus' resurrection is completely different than other resurrections that appear in the Gospel, as Jesus did not die a second time.

In the Gospels Jesus resurrects a few people, bringing them back to life. This could lead some people to think that Jesus’ resurrection was no different and that Jesus was raised from the dead in the same way.

The raising of Lazarus is one example of how a person was raised from the dead in a way similar to how Jesus came back to life:

Jesus said, “Take away the stone.” Martha, the dead man’s sister, said to him, “Lord, by now there will be a stench; he has been dead for four days.” Jesus said to her, “Did I not tell you that if you believe you will see the glory of God?” So they took away the stone. And Jesus raised his eyes and said, “Father, I thank you for hearing me. I know that you always hear me but because of the crowd here I have said this, that they may believe that you sent me.” And when he had said this, he cried out in a loud voice, “Lazarus, come out!” The dead man came out, tied hand and foot with burial bands, and his face was wrapped in a cloth. So Jesus said to them, “Untie him and let him go.” John 11:39-44

While many of the same elements were present at the raising of Lazarus, Jesus did not rise from the dead in the same way.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains that all those Jesus rose from the dead during his earthly ministry would have died a second time:

Christ’s Resurrection was not a return to earthly life, as was the case with the raisings from the dead that he had performed before Easter: Jairus’ daughter, the young man of Naim, Lazarus. These actions were miraculous events, but the persons miraculously raised returned by Jesus’ power to ordinary earthly life. At some particular moment they would die again. CCC 646

Jesus did not die a second time, and instead walked on earth in his glorified body that would never decay:

Christ’s Resurrection is essentially different. In his risen body he passes from the state of death to another life beyond time and space. At Jesus’ Resurrection his body is filled with the power of the Holy Spirit: he shares the divine life in his glorious state, so that St. Paul can say that Christ is “the man of heaven”. CCC 646

Instead of Jesus dying again, Jesus eventually ascended into Heaven by his own power, returning to Heaven until his second coming.