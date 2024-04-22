The exhibition, part of the collection of the St. John Paul II National Shrine, will be in New York for the state's Catholic Youth Day and public veneration.

An exhibition of first-class relics of the recently beatified Ulma family will be in the Archdiocese of New York for the state’s Catholic Youth Day. The exhibit, which is part of the collection at the St. John Paul II National Shrine, will remain in New York from April through the entire month of May, where it will be the central focus of several events, with a handful of weeks allotted for public veneration.

The exhibit, titled “The Good Samaritans of Markowa: The Sacrificial Love of the Ulma Family,” includes a complete history of the beatified Ulmas, as well as first-class relics – meaning actual parts of the bodies of the blesseds.

The display also includes 20 poster panels depicting the Ulma family’s daily life, their Catholic faith, and efforts to protect the Jewish community in their village.

The first-class relics include bone fragments from each member of the Ulma family. The relics are all kept in the same reliquary, which was made to resemble a family tree with depictions of the family cast in gold.