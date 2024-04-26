6 Essential saints to help women grow in faith

Look to these inspirational women of the Church to help you in your own spiritual journey.

Life can become very overwhelming for many women today. Between balancing work and family life, it can be hard to find room to truly grow in faith. However, the Church is full of inspirational women to lean on, especially the Virgin Mary, whose own lives were woven with threads of compassion, courage, and unwavering devotion.

For women navigating the twists and turns of life’s journey, these saints offer companionship, guidance, and are a great source of strength. Their stories transcend time, resonating with the challenges and triumphs that shape the feminine experience.

These are just a very few of the myriad of inspirational saints who are wonderful role models. If you have a favorite saint to lean on, we’d love to hear about them in the comments section.

1

St. Teresa of Ávila (1515–1582)



St. Teresa of Ávila, also known as Teresa of Jesus, was a mystic, writer, and reformer within the Carmelite Order. Her writings, such as The Interior Castle and The Way of Perfection, offer profound insights into the spiritual life, inviting women to deepen their relationship with God through prayer and contemplation. St. Teresa’s courage in pursuing her calling amidst opposition and her profound union with God make her a guiding light for women seeking spiritual growth and inner transformation.

2

St. Catherine of Siena (1347–1380)



St. Catherine of Siena, a Dominican tertiary, mystic, and peacemaker, exemplified the power of feminine strength and conviction. Known for her tireless efforts to bring about peace and reform within the Church, she fearlessly spoke truth to power, advocating for justice and unity. Her letters and dialogues reveal her deep intimacy with God and her unwavering commitment to serving others. St. Catherine’s boldness in confronting societal injustices and her profound love for God continue to inspire women to stand firm in their convictions and strive for positive change in the world.

3

St. Gianna Beretta Molla (1922–1962)



This Italian wife, mother, and physician, embodied the sanctity of everyday life through her selfless love and sacrificial witness. Her courageous decision to choose life for her unborn child, even at the cost of her own, reflects the profound dignity and value of motherhood. St. Gianna’s unwavering commitment to her family, her patients, and her faith serves as a testament to the transformative power of love and the sanctity of human life. Women today look to her as a model of heroic virtue and maternal devotion, finding strength and inspiration in her steadfast example.

4

St. Thérèse of Lisieux (1873–1897



St. Thérèse of Lisieux, also known as “The Little Flower,” captured hearts with her simplicity, humility, and childlike trust in God’s love. Through her autobiography, The Story of a Soul, she invites women to embrace the “Little Way” of spiritual childhood, finding joy and sanctity in ordinary moments. St Thérèse’s profound intimacy with God and her gentle approach to holiness remind women that greatness lies not in grand deeds, but in loving God and others with a pure and sincere heart.

5

St. Monica (331–387)



The mother of Saint Augustine, is revered for her steadfast faith and persistent prayers for her son’s conversion. Despite facing years of anguish and uncertainty, she never wavered in her trust in God’s providence. St. Monica’s example of patient endurance and unwavering hope encourages women to persevere in prayer, trusting that God hears their cries and works all things for good. Her intercession remains a source of comfort and strength for mothers and all those who long for the conversion of loved ones.

6

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (1774–1821)



The first native-born American saint, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton was a wife, mother, educator, and founder of the Sisters of Charity of Saint Joseph. Her life of service and dedication to education transformed countless lives, particularly those of women and children. Despite facing numerous hardships, including the loss of her husband and financial struggles, she remained steadfast in her commitment to God’s will. St. Elizabeth’s resilience, compassion, and pioneering spirit continue to inspire women to embrace their vocation with courage and grace, trusting in God’s providential care.

These saints, each in their own way, offer companionship and inspiration to women on their journey of faith, reminding them of their inherent dignity, strength, and capacity for holiness. Their lives continue to shine as beacons of hope, guiding women of every age and background closer to the heart of God.