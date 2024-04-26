Pictures! Look at Notre Dame’s restored interior

Five years after the fire that ravaged Notre Dame of Paris, the cathedral's fully restored interior is revealed a bit more in all its splendor every day.

What splendor! The patient work of the hundreds of craftsmen who have been toiling for months in the heart of Notre Dame de Paris will soon be on display for the whole world to admire. Five years after the terrible fire that ravaged its wooden ceiling structure and damaged its splendid Gothic decorations, the cathedral is beginning to reveal itself in all its splendor to the privileged few who are able to enter, six months before its reopening.

Inside, the cleaning of the walls, stained glass, vaults, and decorations is almost complete, giving the cathedral a luminosity unknown in living memory.

The organ’s pipes have been restored, and the side chapels are now decorated. The stone of the nave now glows with every ray of sunlight on the stained glass windows. Some of the most emblematic works of art in this sanctuary, witness to the ardent faith of France over the centuries, have been restored to their former glory.

The time approaches for the faithful and visitors to return to their cathedral. Here’s a look at the interior of Notre-Dame, currently under restoration.