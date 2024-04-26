Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 26 April |
Our Lady of Good Counsel
Aleteia logo
Art & Culture
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pictures! Look at Notre Dame’s restored interior

000_34P82RQ.jpg

Mathilde BELLENGER / AFP

Alain Kléan - published on 04/26/24

Five years after the fire that ravaged Notre Dame of Paris, the cathedral's fully restored interior is revealed a bit more in all its splendor every day.

What splendor! The patient work of the hundreds of craftsmen who have been toiling for months in the heart of Notre Dame de Paris will soon be on display for the whole world to admire. Five years after the terrible fire that ravaged its wooden ceiling structure and damaged its splendid Gothic decorations, the cathedral is beginning to reveal itself in all its splendor to the privileged few who are able to enter, six months before its reopening.

Inside, the cleaning of the walls, stained glass, vaults, and decorations is almost complete, giving the cathedral a luminosity unknown in living memory.

The organ’s pipes have been restored, and the side chapels are now decorated. The stone of the nave now glows with every ray of sunlight on the stained glass windows. Some of the most emblematic works of art in this sanctuary, witness to the ardent faith of France over the centuries, have been restored to their former glory.

The time approaches for the faithful and visitors to return to their cathedral. Here’s a look at the interior of Notre-Dame, currently under restoration.

The interior of Notre-Dame in all its splendor

The interior of Notre Dame in all its splendor (Slideshow)
Launch the slideshow
Notre Dame of Paris, the wooden framework for the ceiling of the choir
Read more:Notre Dame rises again: Paris unveils grand reopening plans for Dec. 8
Notre Dame de Paris, pre fire
Read more:LEGO to release Notre Dame de Paris model in June

Tags:
ChurchFranceNotre Dame
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Aleteia-Pilgrimage-300&#215;250-1.png
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.