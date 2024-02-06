Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 06 February |
Saint of the Day: St. Paul Miki and Companions
Notre Dame rises again: Paris unveils grand reopening plans for Dec. 8

Notre Dame of Paris, the wooden framework for the ceiling of the choir

Cécile Séveirac

On January 12, 2024, in the presence of carpenters from the Perrault workshops, a bouquet is placed atop the framework of the roof over the choir of Notre Dame of Paris, symbolizing its completion.

Daniel Esparza - published on 02/06/24

Five years after the devastating fire, Paris’ beloved Notre Dame Cathedral is set to reopen its doors on December 8, 2024. Archbishop Laurent Ulrich unveiled a grand schedule of celebrations to mark the momentous occasion, inviting the faithful and public alike to witness the rebirth of this architectural masterpiece.

As read in Vatican News, the festivities will kick off on November 23, with a procession carrying the revered Notre Dame statue (miraculously spared from the flames) back to its rightful place in the cathedral, as Aleteia’s French edition explains. This marks the culmination of a long restoration journey, and the cathedral’s symbolic return to the heart of Paris.

The official inauguration will unfold over three days, starting with a special ceremony on December 7. Vatican News explains that attendees will witness the handover from the state to the Catholic Church, a stirring organ awakening, and a celebratory mass with a Te Deum or Magnificat.

On December 8, the first Mass in the restored cathedral will take place, coinciding with the second Sunday of Advent. This signifies a new chapter for Notre Dame – one filled with hope and spiritual renewal.

But the celebrations don’t stop there. An “octave” will follow, featuring daily solemn celebrations from December 8 to 15, each with a unique theme.

Archbishop Ulrich extends a warm invitation to everyone (public figures, donors, restoration teams, firefighters who bravely saved the building, and of course, “the people of Paris” ) to join in the collective joy and witness the rebirth of Paris’ beloved cathedral.

Set your reminders for December 8, 2024, and prepare to be part of history as Notre Dame, a symbol of faith, art, and resilience, rises again in all its glory.

