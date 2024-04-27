A Mass celebrated in the Vatican celebrated the 10th anniversary of the canonization of Pope John Paul II and Pope John XXIII by Pope Francis in the presence of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI!

April 27, 2024, marks the 10th anniversary of the canonization of two popes: John Paul II and John XXIII. It was Divine Mercy Sunday.

Of the 266 popes we’ve had since St. Peter (including Pope Francis), 82 have been recognized universally as canonized saints. Every one of the first 35 popes was canonized; 31 of them were martyrs.

When Paul VI was canonized, he became the 82nd canonized pope. Prior to his canonization, the most recent to have been canonized were Popes John XXIII and John Paul II, in 2014.

Most recently, Pope John Paul I was beatified in 2022, which is one step away from canonization.

Here are photos of the Mass celebrated by a Polish delegation at the tomb of John Paul II in St. Peter’s Basilica.