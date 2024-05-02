Take inspiration from the young computer "geek" whose short life was full of faith, devotion and compassion.

Thirty-three years ago, Blessed Carlo Acutis was born in London, only to die 15 years later. It’s incredible to see how despite his short life, this saintly Italian youth has had such an influence on his peers, family, believers and non-believers throughout the world.

Certain elements of Carlo’s life resonate easily with today’s youngsters, making him an ideal role model for any young person wanting to live a holy and meaningful life, focusing on what it is truly important.

Below are five ways in which Carlo’s life can have a positive influence on children and adults alike today:

Integration of faith and technology

Carlo demonstrated how faith and technology can harmoniously coexist. In fact, he used the digital world for the glory of God, by using his skills in computer programming to create websites documenting Eucharistic miracles, and approved Marian apparitions, guiding others in deepening their faith through modern digital platforms. His example inspires children to see technology not as a barrier to spirituality but as a tool for spreading the message of love and hope.

Commitment to holiness in everyday life

Despite his young age, Carlo lived a life of profound holiness in the midst of ordinary activities. He showed that holiness is not reserved for special occasions but can be pursued in everyday moments — whether it’s attending Mass, studying diligently, helping others, or spending time with family and friends. Children can learn from the young Italian saint that every action, no matter how small, can be infused with love and devotion to God.

Devotion to the Eucharist

Carlo’s deep love for the Eucharist was central to his life, and inspired him in his regular passions. He fervently believed in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament and made it a priority to attend Mass and spend time in adoration. By emulating Carlo’s devotion to the Eucharist, children can cultivate a deeper understanding of the significance of the Mass and the profound love that Jesus has for each of us.

Courage to stand firm in faith

Despite facing peer pressure and societal norms that often clash with Catholic teachings, Carlo remained steadfast in his faith. He fearlessly embraced his beliefs and stood up for what he knew to be true, even in the face of adversity. He also encouraged his parents who’d fallen away from their faith to return to the Church. Children can draw inspiration from Carlo’s courage to remain faithful to their beliefs and values, even when it’s challenging to do so.

Charity and compassion

Carlo had a heart full of love and compassion for others. He dedicated his time and resources to helping the less fortunate, showing kindness and generosity to those in need. Through acts of charity and compassion, Carlo demonstrated the transformative power of love in making the world a better place. Children can follow his example by seeking opportunities to serve others with kindness and empathy.