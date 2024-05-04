Blessed Sandra Sabattini speaks through her diary (Photos)

Forty years after her death, excerpts from the diary of Sandra Sabattini reveal the intense faith and pure heart of a remarkable young woman.

Today the liturgical memorial of Blessed Sandra Sabattini takes place in her hometown of Rimini, Italy. People around the world are also invited to prayerfully reflect and rejoice. The celebration of the Holy Mass will mark the 40th anniversary of the death of this remarkable young woman who devoted much of her brief but intense life to serving the poor and disabled.

Born in Rimini, Italy, Sandra moved to Bologna to attend medical school. She dreamt of becoming a medical missionary in Africa. Sandra belonged to the Pope John XXIII Community. There she met and fell in love with Guido Rossi, who shared her deep sense of faith and devotion to the poor. The couple had plans to marry.

Sandra was struck by a car on May 2, 1984, while heading to a meeting of her community. She died in the hospital days later. Her life, and in particular her devotion to prayer and zeal for serving the poor, have inspired many. In October 2021, a decree for her beatification was read to a congregation in Rimini. She is one of the few saints who died while engaged and never married.

Sandra Sabattini’s diary

Fortunately for all of us, Sandra kept a diary from the age of 10 that reveal her deep communion and continual dialogue with God. Selections from the diary have been published by the Pope John XXIII Community and are available in English, along with testimonies about Sandra’s holy life.

The community also has a website devoted to Sandra, where you find a novena to Blessed Sandra Sabattini along with other resources.

In honor of the liturgical celebration of Sandra’s feast, we would like to share a few short excerpts from her diary. You may read them in the PHOTO GALLERY below.