Pope: Take a moment and thank God for your friends

Jesus wants more, something greater, that goes beyond goods and plans themselves: it takes friendship.

As Jesus calls his disciples his “friends” in the Gospel of Sunday, Pope Francis encouraged the faithful to take a moment to think of all the friends God has put in our lives, and thank Him for that gift.

Before praying the Regina Caeli on May 5, the Pope considered:

In the Bible the “servants” of God are special people, to whom He entrusts important missions, such as, for example, Moses (cf. Ex 14:31), King David (cf. 2 Sam 7:8), the prophet Elijah (cf. 1 Re 18:36), up to the Virgin Mary (cf. Lk 1:38). They are people in whose hands God places His treasures (cf. Mt 25:21). But all of this is not enough, according to Jesus, to say who we are for Him, it is not enough: He wants more, something greater, that goes beyond goods and plans themselves: it takes friendship.

After inviting the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square to thank God for their friends, he recommended that we do a brief self-examen with the following questions: