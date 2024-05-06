Video on careers shows the extent of a mom’s talents

Tessa Romero shared a video on career indecision that provides a great reminder to all moms out there.

Finding the dream job is never easy. This may be due to a number of reasons: not knowing your true potential; not being clued up on what jobs are available out there; or maybe there are external factors that limit your ability to follow a certain career choice.

However, in one short video on Instagram, Tessa Romero highlights just how many jobs moms carry out by looking after their children. And when you look at the day-to-day activities moms do with their children, it’s true to see the huge range of skills that are required to be a parent.

As Romero points out, the role of being a mother lends itself to anyone wanting a career in catering, therapy, creativity, and so much more. And as she shares in her post, for those in search of a fulfilling career: “as a mama, you get to have it all!”