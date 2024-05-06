Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 06 May
Saint of the Day: Bl. Maria Catalina Troiani
Video on careers shows the extent of a mom’s talents

shutterstock_2131577093.jpg

Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 05/06/24

Tessa Romero shared a video on career indecision that provides a great reminder to all moms out there.

Finding the dream job is never easy. This may be due to a number of reasons: not knowing your true potential; not being clued up on what jobs are available out there; or maybe there are external factors that limit your ability to follow a certain career choice.

However, in one short video on Instagram, Tessa Romero highlights just how many jobs moms carry out by looking after their children. And when you look at the day-to-day activities moms do with their children, it’s true to see the huge range of skills that are required to be a parent.

As Romero points out, the role of being a mother lends itself to anyone wanting a career in catering, therapy, creativity, and so much more. And as she shares in her post, for those in search of a fulfilling career: “as a mama, you get to have it all!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tessa Romero (@tessaromero_)

The young mom goes on to champion motherhood further by saying:

I’m over here pinching myself that we get this once in a lifetime opportunity to be so much, often times in one day, and have it all contribute to a bigger purpose.”

For moms and dads alike, it’s important to remember the vast array of skills you draw on when parenting your kids, and that is something that should be celebrated. And on those days when it all feels a little much, remember that the path of mother and fatherhood is one that will help you truly excel if you embrace the ups and downs along the way.

