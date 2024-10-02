Magnificat pilgrimage takes French Catholics to Malta

Malta will host a remarkable group of French pilgrims led by Magnificat, underscoring the island’s growing status as a premier destination for faith tourism. Organized by Pierre-Marie Varennes, a renowned author and founder of Magnificat magazine, this pilgrimage offers a unique blend of spiritual enrichment and cultural exploration across the Maltese Islands.
Founded in 1992, Magnificat has become a trusted spiritual companion for Catholics worldwide, offering daily prayers, reflections, and liturgical insights. Reaching millions in various languages, including French and English, Magnificat invites readers to live out their faith more deeply through its rich meditations on the Mass, saints’ lives, and sacred texts.
The pilgrimage, which runs through early October, will guide pilgrims through a series of sacred experiences. One highlight includes a visit to St. John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, where Varennes will offer commentary on Caravaggio’s The Beheading of St. John the Baptist, an iconic masterpiece.
Other moments of reflection include a lecture on the conversions of Thérèse de Lisieux and a meditation on the history of the Knights of Malta.
The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) is fully supporting this initiative as part of its broader efforts to position Malta as a leading destination for religious and faith-based tourism. The collaboration between the MTA and Magnificat, along with their strategic partner Aleteia, further showcases Malta’s commitment to promoting its spiritual heritage.
For the pilgrims, this journey promises a true spiritual experience, deepening their connection to both their faith and the rich Catholic history of the Mediterranean. Through prayer, art, and culture, Malta continues to shine as a destination where faith meets history in a profound and inspiring way.
See the first installment from one of the pilgrim's "notebooks" below: