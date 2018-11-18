Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Spirituality

True repentance doesn’t mean tormenting yourself; Padre Pio has a better idea

PADRE PIO
©MP | Portfolio | Leemage
St. Padre Pio (1887 - 1968)
Share
Print
Anna O'Neil | Nov 18, 2018

We should despise our shortcomings, but if we're getting anxious about it, we need a different route.

I love coming out of confession. I even love going into confession, but examining my conscience ahead of time is so hard that I find myself making excuses to skip the sacrament. I tend to be scrupulous, and calling up memories of the sins I’ve recently committed opens the floodgates of a torrent of guilt and self-reproach. It’s overwhelming.

“How could I have let that happen? How could I have said that? What was I thinking?” They say the Devil is the great Accuser, but I regularly beat him at his own game. Partly, it’s because I really do feel remorse. I so badly want to do better — and my theory is that if I only berate myself enough, I can scare myself into not choosing that same sin, next time I have the choice.

I think a lot of us, scrupulous or not, are tempted to think that the depth of our repentance is evidenced by how horrible we feel about committing the sin. After all, that’s what guilt is for: to tell us when we’ve done something wrong. We should feel bad — actually, even the most sensitive among us probably don’t have a clear idea of how tragic sin really is. We don’t have God’s perspective.

In reality, though, all that self-imposed fear and self-directed rage are doing is keeping us away from God and his mercy, so all in all, not a great strategy.

Read more:
5 Inspiring quotes about the depths of Divine Mercy

Padre Pio, that great confessor, actually says that all that anxiety isn’t necessary, or even desirable:

Try your best, without excessive anxiety, to do with perfection what you ought and what you would like to do. Once you have done something, however, do not think about it anymore. Instead, think only about what you still must do, or would like to do, or are doing right then.

Walk in the ways of the Lord with simplicity, and do not torment yourselves. You should despise your shortcomings but with calm rather than with anxiety and restlessness. For that reason, be patient about them and learn to benefit from them in holy self-abasement.

I got a few takeaways from this brilliant quote, and it’s helped me examine my conscience more often, and more thoroughly.

True repentance doesn’t have to be drawn-out. It can be simple. It can be calm. It’s still real.

You don’t need to repent more than once. God isn’t stingy with forgiveness. He wants to forgive us more than we want to be forgiven. So repent once, and then focus on your present duty, instead of wasting time regretting something that’s impossible to change. God’s forgiveness is the only thing that can touch the past, and it already has.

“Love the sinner, hate the sin” applies to ourselves, too. Despising our shortcomings doesn’t mean we have to despise ourselves. God doesn’t.

This is the biggest one, though: Seeing our own shortcomings and being patient with them is actually a lot harder than taking the self-torment route. I noticed personally that I feel most anxious about my sins when I’m surprised by them, when I’ve let myself start thinking that I’ve been pretty decent and holy lately. But I shouldn’t be surprised at my own sinfulness. That’s where Padre Pio’s thing about holy self-abasement comes in. Accepting that I’m weak and I do sin — while still trying to do better — takes patience and humility, and encourages me to go to my merciful God, rather than trying fruitlessly to avoid him. And that, more than anything, is what God wants from us.

Read more:
Pope: What’s new and different about Christianity? Our God of mercy who takes no revenge
Read more:
These effective steps for changing bad habits are a lot like Confession
Tags:
ConfessionPadre PioSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Aleteia
    Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit …
  4. J-P Mauro
    This is the actual tunic worn by St. Francis of Assisi
  5. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  7. Theresa Civantos Barber
    Inspired by St. Francis, this renowned American doctor works in …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW