Padre Pio’s secret weapon against the evils in the world today

When Padre Pio wanted to combat evil, he brought out his most powerful weapon.
In the face of such profound evil, Padre Pio had a single weapon.
He said once, “Some people are so foolish that they think they can go through life without the help of the Blessed Mother. Love the Madonna and pray the Rosary, for her Rosary is the weapon against the evils of the world today. All graces given by God pass through the Blessed Mother.”
Padre Pio prayed the Rosary fervently on a daily basis and even kept a few rosaries under his pillow. One night he wasn’t able to find his rosaries, so he called Fr. Onorato of San Giovanni Rotondo and said to him, “Young man, get me my weapon; give me my weapon.”
The Rosary for Padre Pio was not a rote string of “Hail Marys,” but an intimate offering to his beloved Mother in Heaven. He possessed a great love of the Virgin Mary and remained close to her during his many times of trial.
He attributed everything to the Blessed Mother and believed her powerful intercession could heal both soul and body.
While many of us might struggle to pray the Rosary on a daily basis, Padre Pio would encourage us to persevere. He believed that when the Rosary is prayed devoutly and with the heart, anything is possible.
