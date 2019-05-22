More from Aleteia

Spirituality

Prepare for the Ascension of Jesus with this novena

ASCENSION OF JESUS
Rembrandt | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 22, 2019

Open your heart to the many mysteries of Christ's Ascension and his promise of the Holy Spirit.

Forty days after the celebration of Easter, Christians remember the Ascension of Jesus into Heaven. It is the last time the apostles saw Jesus walk among them on earth and is one of the many mysteries of the Christian faith.

To prepare for the feast of the Ascension, it’s appropriate to pray a novena, spending nine days in prayer before the celebration. It is a way to prepare our hearts for this feast and ponder Christ’s ascension.

Below is one novena prayer that can be prayed each day, looking forward to that mysterious day of Jesus’ ascent into the clouds of Heaven.

Jesus, I honor You on the feast of Your Ascension into heaven. I rejoice with all my heart at the glory into which You entered to reign as King of heaven and earth. When the struggle of this life is over, give me the grace to share Your joy and triumph in heaven for all eternity.
I believe that You entered into Your glorious Kingdom to prepare a place for me, for You promised to come again to take me to Yourself. Grant that I may seek only the joys of Your friendship and love, so that I may deserve to be united with You in heaven.
In the hour of my own homecoming, when I appear before Your Father to give an account of my life on earth, have mercy on me.
Jesus, in Your love for me You have brought me from evil to good and from misery to happiness. Give me the grace to rise above my human weakness. May Your Humanity give me courage in my weakness and free me from my sins.
Through Your grace, give me the courage of perseverance for You have called and justified me by faith. May I hold fast to the life You have given me and come to the eternal gifts You promised.
You love me, dear Jesus. Help me to love You in return. I ask You to grant this special favor:

(Mention your request).

By Your unceasing care, guide my steps toward the life of glory You have prepared for those who love You. Make me grow in holiness and thank You by a life of faithful service.

