Pray this Psalm for comfort when you are grieving

No matter your grief, let God give you his comfort.
Yet it is precisely at those moments when God wants to enter into our lives and give us comfort. He is there right by our side and is ready to offer a helping hand.
One way to remind us of this reality is to pray the Psalms. The Psalms were written expressing the many feelings of the human heart and how God steps-in to save us from whatever is troubling our hearts. Below is an excerpt from Psalm 4 that should give us comfort in our time of grief and reassure us of God’s never failing presence.
Answer me when I call, my saving God.
When troubles hem me in, set me free;
take pity on me, hear my prayer.
Know that the Lord works wonders for his faithful one;
the Lord hears when I call out to him.
Tremble and sin no more;
weep bitterly within your hearts,
wail upon your beds,
Offer fitting sacrifices
and trust in the Lord.
You have given my heart more joy
than they have when grain and wine abound.
In peace I will lie down and fall asleep,
for you alone, Lord, make me secure.
