Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Spirituality

Pray this Psalm for comfort when you are grieving

MAN,PRAYS,CHURCH
Pascal Deloche | Godong
Philip Kosloski | Jun 03, 2019

No matter your grief, let God give you his comfort.

Tragedy will inevitably come in our lives, though it can occur though various forms. It leaves us feeling alone, thinking that no one else can feel our pain.

Yet it is precisely at those moments when God wants to enter into our lives and give us comfort. He is there right by our side and is ready to offer a helping hand.

One way to remind us of this reality is to pray the Psalms. The Psalms were written expressing the many feelings of the human heart and how God steps-in to save us from whatever is troubling our hearts. Below is an excerpt from Psalm 4 that should give us comfort in our time of grief and reassure us of God’s never failing presence.

Answer me when I call, my saving God.
When troubles hem me in, set me free;
take pity on me, hear my prayer.

Know that the Lord works wonders for his faithful one;
the Lord hears when I call out to him.
Tremble and sin no more;
weep bitterly within your hearts,
wail upon your beds,
Offer fitting sacrifices
and trust in the Lord.

You have given my heart more joy
than they have when grain and wine abound.
In peace I will lie down and fall asleep,
for you alone, Lord, make me secure.

Tags:
BibleSpiritual Life
