Surround yourself with St. Michael’s protection while you sleep

We are the most vulnerable when we are asleep, unable to protect ourselves or our family. Yet, while we may feel alone, we are in fact surrounded by God’s presence and that of a host of heavenly angels. Their presence is invisible, but that does not mean they can’t do anything for us.

In particular, God’s most powerful warrior, St. Michael the Archangel, can stand ready at our bedside and protect us and our family from harm.

Below is a prayer from the St. Vincent Prayer Manual that invokes the heavenly protector, along with all the other saints, to guard us from any evil that may occur during the night. In this way, we can rest in peace, knowing we are not alone and in the protection of a loving God.