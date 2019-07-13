Surround yourself with St. Michael’s protection while you sleep

Call upon the Archangel to stand guard over your and your family at night.
In particular, God’s most powerful warrior, St. Michael the Archangel, can stand ready at our bedside and protect us and our family from harm.
Below is a prayer from the St. Vincent Prayer Manual that invokes the heavenly protector, along with all the other saints, to guard us from any evil that may occur during the night. In this way, we can rest in peace, knowing we are not alone and in the protection of a loving God.
Sweet Jesus receive our souls! May the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Joseph, and all the Saints and Angels, glorify and love the Sacred Heart of Jesus for us this night, and pray for us to our Lord, that we may be preserved during it from all sin and evil.
Blessed St. Michael, defend us in the day of battle, that we may not be lost at the dreadful judgment. O Angels of God to whose care we are committed by the Supreme Majesty, enlighten, govern and defend us, this night, from all sin and danger.
Save us, O Lord, waking, and keep us sleeping, that we may watch with Christ, and rest in peace. Amen.
