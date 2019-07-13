Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Spirituality

Surround yourself with St. Michael’s protection while you sleep

Saint Michael
images and videos | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 13, 2019

Call upon the Archangel to stand guard over your and your family at night.

We are the most vulnerable when we are asleep, unable to protect ourselves or our family. Yet, while we may feel alone, we are in fact surrounded by God’s presence and that of a host of heavenly angels. Their presence is invisible, but that does not mean they can’t do anything for us.

In particular, God’s most powerful warrior, St. Michael the Archangel, can stand ready at our bedside and protect us and our family from harm.

Below is a prayer from the St. Vincent Prayer Manual that invokes the heavenly protector, along with all the other saints, to guard us from any evil that may occur during the night. In this way, we can rest in peace, knowing we are not alone and in the protection of a loving God.

Sweet Jesus receive our souls! May the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Joseph, and all the Saints and Angels, glorify and love the Sacred Heart of Jesus for us this night, and pray for us to our Lord, that we may be preserved during it from all sin and evil.

Blessed St. Michael, defend us in the day of battle, that we may not be lost at the dreadful judgment. O Angels of God to whose care we are committed by the Supreme Majesty, enlighten, govern and defend us, this night, from all sin and danger.

Save us, O Lord, waking, and keep us sleeping, that we may watch with Christ, and rest in peace. Amen.

Read more:
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Read more:
Can’t go back to sleep in the middle of the night? Pray this prayer
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Miracles of healing continue to happen at this Marian shrine in …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    The secret to a successful day, according to Fulton Sheen
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  7. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  9. Dolors Massot
    An American soldier and French woman who fell in love during WWII …
  10. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  11. Matthew Green
    Doctors told her 10 times to abort her baby, but she …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW