The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints

Each of them loved the Eucharist, which fueled their holiness.
For many children, this day has been a source of spiritual strength, conversion and sometimes even heroism. Therese of Lisieux, John Paul II, Brother Christopher, Pier Giorgio Frassati, Chiara Badano, and Anne of Guigné are just handful of the saints we have featured here on the day of their First Communion …
