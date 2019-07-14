The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints

First Communion is an unforgettable encounter with Jesus. Instituted by Christ during the Last Supper, the Eucharist is the greatest of the sacraments. “In this Sacrament, the Lord becomes food for the soul under the appearances of bread and wine. Children receive this Sacrament solemnly a first time-in First Holy Communion-and are encouraged to receive it afterwards as often as possible in order to remain in close friendship with Jesus,” wrote John Paul II in a letter addressed to children

For many children, this day has been a source of spiritual strength, conversion and sometimes even heroism. Therese of Lisieux, John Paul II, Brother Christopher, Pier Giorgio Frassati, Chiara Badano, and Anne of Guigné are just handful of the saints we have featured here on the day of their First Communion …