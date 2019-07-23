Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Church

Call on these two saints to improve the mother-daughter relationship

SAINT BRIDGET OF SWEDEN
Carl Larsson | Wikipedia Public Domain
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jul 23, 2019

These two married saints can teach us how to seek sanctity within our families

St. Bridget of Sweden (1303-1373) is known as the patron of her country and also one of the six patrons of Europe, along with Benedict of Nursia, Sts. Cyril and Methodius, Catherine of Siena and Edith Stein. She is the founder of the Brigittines, and known for her mystical experiences and prayers, many of which focus on the Passion of Christ.

She is also the mom of another saint, Catherine of Sweden (1330-1381).

Bridget and her husband had a 20-year, happy marriage until his death, when she was in her 40s. They had eight children, four boys and four girls. Catherine was the second.

St. Catherine of Sweden was also married, but she and her husband lived in continence.

Mother and daughter braved the plague to make a pilgrimage to Rome in the Jubilee Year of 1350.

Read more:
6 Women entrepreneurs who are making a difference in the world

One of the things St. Bridget is most known for is prayers to honor the number of blows that Jesus received during his Passion. He revealed to her that he had received 5,480 blows. “If you wish to honor them in some way, recite fifteen Our Fathers and fifteen Hail Marys with the following Prayers, which I Myself shall teach you, for an entire year. When the year is finished, you will have honored each of My Wounds,” he told her. (Fifteen times 365 is 5,475.)

These prayers became regular features in Books of Hours.

Both mother and daughter are celebrated on July 23. St. Catherine is called on for the avoidance of miscarriage.

Read more:
Pray this night prayer of St. Bridget for peace of heart
Read more:
Discover the “secret to happiness” with these powerful prayers of St. Bridget

 

Tags:
SaintsWomen
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Edward Looney
    Priest: Why holy water comes with me whenever I travel
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s daily prayer to his Guardian Angel
  4. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  5. Louis du Bosnet
    Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, …
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. Russell E. Saltzman
    First rule for lectors: Remember that you’re not a public …
  8. Revista Misión
    Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s …
  9. Aleteia
    Pope Francis: How do you pray when someone asks you to pray for …
  10. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  11. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW