Why are Catholic priests called “Reverend”?

In English the official title of a priest remains "Reverend" and has been so for hundreds of years.
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, “In the 15th century it was used as a general term of respectful address, but it has been habitually used as a title prefixed to the names of ordained clergymen since the 17th century.”
The word can be traced to the Latin reverendus, which essentially means “to be respected.” In this way the word “Reverend” is simply a word that honors an individual who is to be respected. In the Catholic Church there are even various “levels” of “Reverend,” denoting the different levels of the Catholic hierarchy.
For example, while a parish priest is called “Reverend,” a local dean, or leader of a particular region in a diocese, is called “Very Reverend,” and bishops are called “Most Reverend.”
Also, because it is not a title referring to a person’s ordination, it can be used in other contexts, such as in women’s religious orders. A “Reverend Mother” is simply a title that shows respect to the leader of a community of nuns.
Many Protestant Christian denominations use the term for their religious leaders, again reinforcing the reality that it is not tied to Holy Orders, but only used as a term of respect.
