Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Cerith Gardiner
7 Trials and tribulations that Jim Caviezel faced playing Jesus Christ
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests

Editor's choice
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
We call her Queen because we trust her: Pray to Mary with these comforting words from Benedict XVI

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 22, 2019

She is a Queen who serves the servants ...

Pope Benedict XVI in 2012 offered this reflection on the queenship of Mary, saying that this title is actually a “title of trust.”

With his words, we can turn to her:

Jesus’ kingship has nothing to do with that of the powerful of this earth. He is a King who serves his servants; … and the same is true of Mary. She is Queen in her service to God for humanity, she is a Queen of love who lives the gift of herself to God so as to enter into the plan of man’s salvation. … She helps us. She is Queen precisely by loving us, by helping us in our every need; she is our sister, a humble handmaid. …

How does Mary exercise this queenship of service and love? By watching over us, her children: the children who turn to her in prayer, to thank her or to ask her for her motherly protection and her heavenly help, perhaps after having lost our way, or when we are oppressed by suffering or anguish because of the sorrowful and harrowing vicissitudes of life. In serenity or in life’s darkness let us address Mary, entrusting ourselves to her continuous intercession so that she may obtain for us from the Son every grace and mercy we need for our pilgrimage on the highways of the world.

Read more:
When life feels exhausting, use this prayer to Our Lady of Rest

Through the Virgin Mary let us turn with trust to the One who rules the world and holds in his hand the future of the universe. For centuries she has been invoked as the celestial Queen of Heaven; in the Litany of Loreto after the prayer of the holy Rosary, she is implored eight times: as Queen of Angels, of Patriarchs, of Prophets, of Apostles, of Martyrs, of Confessors, of Virgins, of all the Saints and of Families.

The rhythm of these ancient invocations and daily prayers, such as the Salve Regina, help us to understand that the Blessed Virgin, as our Mother beside her Son Jesus in the glory of heaven, is always with us in the daily events of our life.

The title “Queen” is thus a title of trust, joy and love. And we know that the One who holds a part of the world’s destinies in her hand is good, that she loves us and helps us in our difficulties.

Read more:
This litany to the Virgin Mary is one of the most popular litanies of the Church
Virgin Mary
