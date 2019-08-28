Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
Inspiring Stories

Heartwarming photo of elementary schoolboys is a lesson for us all

Christian Moore and Connor Crites
Courtney Coko Moore | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 28, 2019

The now viral photo shows how one small gesture can make all the difference.

Returning to school is an overwhelming experience for most kids — and for quite a few parents too! So imagine if you’re a child with additional needs and the sound of that first bell ring fills you with anxiety. This was just the case for eight-year-old Connor Crites when he started back at Minneha Elementary School in Kansas, earlier this month.

Thankfully for Connor, who has autism, fellow pupil Christian Moore was on hand — quite literally — to save the day. Seeing Connor sitting on the floor outside school in tears, Christian went up to the second grader and tried to console him. He reached out his hand and accompanied an overwhelmed Connor into school. He had no knowledge of Connor’s autism; he just saw someone in need.

For Connor, a friend like Christian made all the difference to his whole back-to-school experience: “He found me and held my hand and I got happy tears,” the youngster explained to Kake.com. And this kind act has led to so much more, as Christian’s mom, Courtney Moore, also shared, the two have now developed an “inseparable bond.”

It’s a huge relief for Connor’s mom, April Crites, whose concerns for her son go way beyond those back to school jitters: “I fear every day that someone is going to laugh at him because he doesn’t speak correctly, or laugh at him because he doesn’t sit still or because he jumps up and down and flaps his hands.” Yet Christian’s gesture shows there are kids out there who don’t look at other children’s differences: they look to include others, they look to see how they can be of help.

The beautiful photo of the two boys was posted on Facebook and Christian’s mom’s response to those praising her compassionate son was simply one of gratitude: “I give thanks to God for blessing me with wonderful children! Blessings come in many forms and God enables us to be a vessel of love.”

As for Christian, well, he’s truly living up to his name and is an example to children and adults alike.

Read more:
This heartwarming story of a lonely 91-year-old vet and a young waiter has gone viral
Read more:
Catholic school awarded for implementing “full inclusion” for people with Down syndrome and autism

 

 

 

Tags:
AutismChildren
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
  4. John Burger
    Priest murdered in Mexico border town, becoming 27th to die in …
  5. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    4 Lessons from St. Augustine to keep us from unhealthy …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
  8. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW