Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Larry Peterson
The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar suffering there
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Inspiring Stories

She kept the baby she conceived when raped and today he’s a priest who defends life

CC / Pe. Antonio Vélez Alfar
Share
Print
Matthew Green | Sep 16, 2019

Fr. Alfar Antonio Vélez is grateful that his mother refused an abortion.

“My mother’s greatest pride was having defended life,” Father Alfar Antonio Vélez recounts. Originally from Colombia, Fr. Vélez is now a missionary priest who serves as pastor for two parishes in Argentina. He decided to go public with his personal testimony to Valores Religiosos, an Argentinian Catholic news outlet, in 2012 in reaction to legislation permitting abortion in various Latin American countries.

“My mother was a woman of great faith, very faithful and very holy. She used to say that, despite the terrible circumstances, she was carrying in her womb the miracle of a new life, a life which God had given her and which, because of her convictions, she could not abort. She said that if God had given it to her, she had to discover the reason.”

Fr. Vélez’s mother was raped at the age of 27 by a group of work colleagues after they drugged her during a party. To cover up the pregnancy, her family forced her to marry a widower, who later became abusive. She had a child with him as well, and was forced to stay with him for years, but to protect Antonio she sent him to live with his grandmother.

Fr. Vélez continues the story:

“My mother told me what had happened. She said that many people wanted her to have an abortion. Others suggested that she should sell me or give me up for adoption. She said some people were interested in taking me in … For me, [discovering all of this] was very hard. I was just 10 years old.”

One day, young Alfar Antonio Vélez confronted God about the situation.

“I went to a church to complain to God, to ask him why this had happened to me. Since I was shouting at God, a priest came up to me and told me that I was asking the wrong question: ‘Don’t ask why, but rather, to what end,’ he said. He said that precisely because of my situation, God was calling me to do great things.”

The priest told Alfar Antonio that God writes straight with crooked lines, and that he could be an instrument of the Lord. Then, he read to Alfar Antonio the passage from the book of Jeremiah in which God calls him and he resists, so the Lord tells him, “Don’t worry, I will do everything for you.” Fr. Vélez remembers how “that conversation marked me deeply. That priest ended up being like a father to me.”

Alfar Antonio eventually became a catechist, and after a while, a seminarian. Today, that boy who was conceived in a violent and terrible act is a happy priest who defends life.

Read more:
Is abortion acceptable in the case of rape?
Read more:
Man conceived in rape thanks his mother for not aborting him
Tags:
AbortionPriesthoodPro-life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    When an emperor tried to carry Jesus’ cross with great …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    5 Ways Mark Wahlberg impresses and surprises us
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  5. Jeffrey Bruno
    The church that rose when the towers fell
  6. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Police issue list of 15 apps your children should avoid
  8. J-P Mauro
    Crown of Thorns makes second appearance since Notre Dame fire
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW