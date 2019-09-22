Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Lifestyle

Are you always late? Here are 4 reflections to help you be more punctual.

RUNNING,LATE
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Dolors Massot | Sep 22, 2019

Being punctual is good for us and for those around us.

Being punctual is very difficult for some people. It may seem simple, that it’s just a matter of keeping an eye on your watch and giving yourself enough time to do things. It’s a real pleasure to eat breakfast calmly and still have a minute or two before you have to leave the house, to arrive at work on time without rushing, to make an appointment to go to the movies and to be able to get in line to buy tickets without feeling rushed.

But it’s not that easy for everyone. There are those for whom breakfast is nothing more than a quick swig of coffee and a piece of toast eaten almost in one bite, who always seem to end up running into traffic and making it to work just on time, and whom you better not ask about the first 5 minutes of the movie, because they most likely weren’t there yet.

Are you one of those people who ends up putting on makeup in the mirror in the car at stoplights, or who prays on the way to appointments that the other person will be even later than you?

If so, it’s time to change!

In the end, everyone wants to be on time, because stress is bad for our physical and mental health, because punctuality is a professional obligation, because we don’t like being the butt of the jokes of our friends, and because we don’t like it when they get angry with us because the whole group was held up waiting for us to arrive. So, what can we do?

Here are four reflections that can help us be more punctual.

1
Do it for the good of your friends and family

Being punctual to group events helps everyone make better use of their time, makes everyone feel that you respect their time, and lets everyone know that their sacrifices to arrive on time we’re not rendered pointless by your lack of organization.

2
Do it for the good of your spouse

Being on time to dates, appointments, or tasks that you’re going to do with your spouse is a good way of showing affection. Being “fashionably late” is entirely out of fashion. Arriving on time is a sign that you thought about the other person and organized your time to be with them as much as possible.

3
Do it for the good of your children

There’s no better way to teach than with your own example. If we ask people to be some place at a certain time, we should be the first person to arrive. Look ahead and plan accordingly. In addition, teaching our children punctuality helps them develop many other virtues, such as fortitude, diligence, respect, organization … It won’t make our family as organized as a military training camp, but it will help keep our home from being an absolute chaos.

4
Do it for your own good

By trying to be punctual, we will have greater peace and tranquility: we won’t always be stressed because we’re running late. By being punctual, therefore, we reduce all the symptoms of stress, which will make us calmer and more relaxed, and which in general will allow us to begin our activities in a better mood, with less nervousness then if we arrive late.

Read more:
Why it’s important to teach modern kids to “mind their manners”
Read more:
These random acts of kindness by total strangers will make your day
Tags:
FamilyRelationships
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Nicholas Senz
    The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find …
  3. Matthew Green
    She kept the baby she conceived when raped and today he’s a …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Great movies about saints
  6. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  7. Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
    Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW