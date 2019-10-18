Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Inspiring Stories

How a barista’s concern for her customer ended up saving his life

BARISTA,COFFEE SHOP
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 18, 2019

One simple question and a generous husband saved this war veteran's life.

Mom of three Nicole McNeil recently showed the world that being a good barista is so much more than serving people a steaming cup of coffee. Working at a Starbucks in DuPont, Washington, the friendly barista has gotten to know some of her customers, their drinking habits, and their moods over the years. During one particular shift when a regular, Vince Villano, popped in for his usual cup of “Trenta Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew, full pumps,” McNeil was able to notice that something was off.

After she finished work she sat down to chat with 41-year-old Villano, an army veteran sergeant — coincidentally, the same rank as McNeil’s army husband — and discovered the cause of his distress. He had been suffering from polycystic kidney disease for about 11 years and his kidneys were starting to give up, requiring Villano to have dialysis. With his name on a transplant list, the former emergency medical technician didn’t think he stood much chance of receiving the vital organ, which made him worry about being there for his two children, aged 18 and 20, Kanton and Savanna.

McNeil was moved by the conversation and spoke to her husband, Justin, about Villano’s predicament. And this is where the story becomes a little unbelievable …

Without batting an eyelid, Justin immediately offered his own kidney to help the war veteran. Initially McNeil was taken aback by her husband’s offer, but then she realized: “He cares about people almost more than any anybody I’ve ever met. He’s the kindest person I’ve ever met. So, when he said, ‘I’ll give my kidney,’ it seemed like, ‘OK, sure. Yeah, you will,'” she shared with InspireMore.com.

The two men met up and bonded right away. As the families grew closer they decided to test if Justin’s kidney would be compatible. The test results showed, incredibly, that the pair were matched as closely as they could without being biologically related. So, after spending Christmas together, the pair went off to be operated on the next day.

Thankfully, the operation was a big success with doctors believing the donation will allow Villano another 20 years next to his family and new friends.

The story is beautiful and inspiring in so many ways. Not only does it show the importance of looking out for one another — and a friendly chat over a coffee! — it also demonstrates how an incredible act of generosity towards a complete stranger can save lives and create lasting friendships.

You can read the whole story on the Starbucks website here.

Read more:
Coffee shop hiring people with Down syndrome is fast becoming a beloved chain
Read more:
10 Patron saints for professional careers

 

 

 

Tags:
Health and WellnessInspiring stories
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
  5. Katherine Ruddy
    Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
  6. Rachel Molinatti
    The dog who waits for grace before meals
  7. Daniel Esparza
    Why did Elisha refuse Naaman’s gift?
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Meet Sandra Sabattini, a 22-year-old soon to be beatified
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW