Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Spirituality

A form of meditation where you find peace reading the Gospel

BIBLE
Ben White | Unsplash
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Nov 12, 2019

St. Ignatius of Loyola provides a type of meditation where imagination leads to a peaceful reading of the Gospel.

It can be tempting to read the Bible in a dry and uninspiring way. However, reading the Bible can be turned into a most peaceful form of meditation.

St. Ignatius of Loyola describes this type of meditative prayer in his Spiritual Exercises.

He explains that the first thing you must do is read a short passage from the Bible. In particular, St. Ignatius suggests using the Gospels and beginning with the narrative of Jesus’ birth. He then instructs the individual to use their imagination to meditate on this passage of Scripture.

The second, a composition, seeing the place. It will be here to see with the sight of the imagination the road from Nazareth to Bethlehem; considering the length and the breadth, and whether such road is level or through valleys or over hills; likewise looking at the place or cave of the Nativity, how large, how small, how low, how high, and how it was prepared.

The first Point is to see the persons; that is, to see Our Lady and Joseph and the maid, and, after His Birth, the Child Jesus, I, making myself a poor creature and a wretch of an unworthy slave, looking at them and serving them in their needs, with all possible respect and reverence, as if I found myself present; and then to reflect on myself in order to draw some profit.

The second, to look, mark and contemplate what they are saying, and, reflecting on myself, to draw some profit.

This type of imaginative prayer immerses yourself in the biblical scene, placing yourself right next to Jesus and the other characters who were present.

When we do this, the Bible comes alive, no longer a dry history book, but a living story that we can enter into. When imagining such a scene, we will often notice things we never thought about before, since Scripture is, as the Church teaches us, a living word.

Read more: Want to have a direct conversation with God? Francis explains how

This can deeply impact our own prayer life, allowing God’s peace to penetrate our soul as we walk within the scene.

Furthermore, by placing yourself into the scene, you can ask God what he wants to show you. The beauty of this type of prayer is that if you are open to God’s voice, it could be something different each time you meditate on the same passage of the Bible.

If you are looking for a new form of meditation, try this exercise of St. Ignatius and find God’s peace as you immerse yourself into his story.

Read more: 7 Christian meditation aids for beginners

Read more: Allow yourself to be carried by the Good Shepherd with this meditation

 

Tags:
PrayerSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How long does purgatory last?
  5. Larry Peterson
    How Our Lady of the Rosary rescued the Philippines
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The 5-second prayer that can change your life
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The “mother church” of all Catholic churches is not …
  8. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW