Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Lifestyle

7 Benefits of going to church

MOTHER AND CHILD
Lolostock | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Nov 21, 2019

Attending Mass involves more than just caring for your spiritual well-being.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Going to church has its obvious spiritual benefits. It allows you to gather with the local Catholic community and worship God, receive the Eucharist, and develop your faith, but it also has many other benefits which can help you be a better person. If you click on the slideshow below, you’ll see the many advantages for you and your family that make going to church at least once a week a very worthwhile endeavor — even in those chilly winter months!

Launch the slideshow

Read more: Harvard study reveals the benefits of childhood church-going

Read more: 10 Fond memories of a Catholic education

Tags:
ChurchFamily
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This is spiritually more beneficial than fasting, according to …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis given the OK from doctors
  5. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: Witness the breathtaking Mass of the Americas …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  7. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  8. Matthew Becklo
    These three women—all former atheists—found their way into …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW