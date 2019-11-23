Filipino archbishop decides to require a prayer for vocations in his parishes

Continue to resound your sweet invitation “Come follow me!”
Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan has issued an “Oratio Imperata,” or a mandatory prayer, to accompany the upcoming observance of the Month for Stewardship of Vocations.
“Lord Jesus, once you called the first disciples in order to make them fishers of men. Continue to resound your sweet invitation ‘Come follow me’ among our youth in your Church in Lingayen-Dagupan,” reads a portion of the prayer.
The archbishop said that the prayer must be prayed kneeling after the post-Communion prayer in all Masses from December 1 to 31.
“Let us unite to pray for vocations and support our seminarians and seminaries,” Archbishop Villegas said.
The archbishop said the vocations month is also aimed at instilling among Catholics “esteem and affection” for the Mary Help of Christians Seminary System.
The prayer has English, Pangasinan and Tagalog versions.
Find the prayer here.
