Philip Rivers spreads powerful message of faith during press conference

Cerith Gardiner | Dec 04, 2019

The LA Chargers quarterback recently took to the podium with a message inspired by Venerable Bruno Lanteri.

Philip Rivers recently impressed a lot of people with his ability to give a press conference while also holding his youngest daughter in his arms. And now the LA Chargers quarterback has taken to the press podium again and impressed fans with a powerful message of faith.

Last Wednesday, the dad of nine spent a grueling 12 minutes discussing his team’s latest poor performance. With the Chargers having a bad run in the last few games, Rivers was taking full responsibility. Yet, he wasn’t giving up. While many sportsmen and women might feel discouraged when they’re off their game, the devout Catholic explained that although his game hadn’t been good enough, this hadn’t affected his confidence. And the reason might have something to do with the Latin message on his cap: “Nunc Ceopi” which means, “Now I begin.”

It’s a message that was taught to the quarterback by a priest friend a few years back, and although he believes it’s perfect for a football player who has to begin again each time they take possession of the ball, it also resonates strongly today as he has to pick himself up, along with his team, and find victory once more.

This belief echoes the teachings of Venerable Bruno Lanteri when offering spiritual advice for those who felt they were failing. The founder of the Oblates of Mary, who was born in the 18th century, would remind himself and others of this very message: “If I should fall even a thousand times a day, a thousand times, with peaceful repentance, I will say immediately, Nunc coepi [Now I begin], my God, my God!”

So even if you’re not a leading athlete, but you.re just feeling you can’t succeed, find faith in these two powerful words: “Nunc Ceopi!”

Read more: Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms

Read more: Philip Rivers greets Catholic sisters before kick-off

 

Tags:
FaithSports
